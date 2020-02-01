Home

Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
EILEEN DORAN Obituary
DORAN, EILEEN May 19, 1938 - January 28, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eileen, wife of Harold Doran, mother of Jamie (Sharon), Harold (Jennifer) and Patrick (predeceased 2000), and grandmother of Aidan, Astraia and Seamus. Visitation on Sunday, February 2nd from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville). Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3rd at Blessed Sacrament Church (Yonge Street just south of Lawrence). Donations can be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation or the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020
