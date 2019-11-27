RUSSELL, EILEEN DOROTHY (nee LUDLOW) Passed away peacefully in Toronto on November 23, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas William Russell and siblings Bill, Ron, Audrey Anne and Judy and survived by her three children Rod (Sharon), Roz (John), Paul (Gale), seven grandchildren Kari (Chris), Kim (Jeff), Kati (Isaac), Rob (Sarah), Tara, Sara (Devin), Christina (Andrew) and nine great-grandchildren Stephen, Matthew, Elisha, William, Anna, Samuel, Jackson, Emma, Madeline and sisters Marjorie and Ruth. Visitation will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 5G1 on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. and followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SIM (Canada).
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 27, 2019