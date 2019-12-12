DAHL, EILEEN ELIZABETH Peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the age of 50, beloved wife of Brent Chin, dear mother of Abbey and step-mother of Maddy and Gabe passed away. Eileen will also be forever missed by other relatives and many friends. As a spiritual care professional her work focused on the well-being of patients, caregivers and health care providers. Her constant volunteer work impacted her faith community, Orangeville and surrounding communities. She was recently awarded the Headwater Health Care Centre Chair's Award for community service. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel and Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Compass Community Church (246289 Hockley Rd., Mono, ON L9W 6K4) on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations to Hospice Dufferin would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 12, 2019