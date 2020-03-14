Home

SIGSWORTH, EILEEN EVA (nee TRACY) Peacefully, at Legion Village with her family by her side, on March 8, 2020, in her 100th year. Predeceased by her dear husband, Oscar, always loved by her daughters Suzanne Steele and Jo-Anne (John) Klym. Cherished daughter of the late Frank and Ellen Tracy. Our profound gratitude to the Supporting Housing Staff of Legion Village, for their loving care. The family has chosen to have a private service. Donations to Legion Village would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020
