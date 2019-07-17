Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EILEEN GRACE GRADEEN. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary

GRADEEN, EILEEN GRACE (nee SMITH) Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Southlake Residential Care Village on July 14, 2019. Cherished wife of 54 years of the late Thorild Nels Gradeen. Eldest son Glenn (and Deborah) of Goodwood, ON, daughters Jan (and Robert Imeson) of Fredericton, NB, Patricia (and Michael Crossley) of King City, ON and youngest son Alan (and Nancy) of Newmarket, ON, grandchildren Melissa, Aaron, Jessica, Paul, Lindsey, Sarah and great-grandchildren Jack, Sam, Ian and Hali will forever miss her laughter and gentle grace. Born on February 19, 1925 in Toronto, ON, to John and Jessie Smith, Mom was one of five siblings. With high school friends in Toronto, Mom and her sister Jean belonged to the "Girl's Club", who met monthly to share food, stories and laughter for almost 75 years. After the war, Mom met and married Nels, settling on the family farm in rural Richmond Hill surrounded by her siblings and their families. Spending long, lazy summers at the family cottages in Honey Harbour on Georgian Bay also ensured the extended Smith clan continued their tight family bond. Mom loved physical activity, including tennis, swimming, and skiing. She volunteered by teaching Richmond Hill United's CGIT group, fundraising for former Liberal Minister of National Defense Barney Danson's campaign as well as the . With Nels' love of travelling, they RV'd across North America as well as travelled to Sweden, England and Australia, meeting many new friends. The family wish to thank the caregivers at Southlake for their excellent care and heartfelt compassion for Mom. The family will receive visitors at Marshall Funeral Home at 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6:30 to 7:25 p.m. Service will be at 7:30 p.m. with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society or Southlake Residential Care Village would be appreciated.

