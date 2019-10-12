WILLIAMSON, EILEEN HILDA (nee HUNT) August 11, 1924 - October 8, 2019 Eileen passed peacefully, in her 96th year, at Grove Park Home, Barrie. Dear wife of the late William E. Williamson. Loving mother of Ed (June), Ron (Bette) and Ken (Ginny) and grandmother to Kyle, Brett, Lisa (Jason), Myles and Will. Predeceased by granddaughter, Julie. Great-grandmother of Charlie and Daphne Shuttleworth and Rileigh Williamson. Fondly remembered as Auntie Ei by all of her many nieces and nephews. Family will receive visitors on Tuesday, October 15th at 10 a.m. with service in the chapel at 11 a.m. at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), in Markham. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grove Park Home, 234 Cook St., Barrie L4M 4H5, would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019