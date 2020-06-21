Eileen Joyce BLAKE
BLAKE, Eileen Joyce (nee BOYD) Born November 11, 1934, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre, from heart issues and complications of COVID-19. Although not able to physically be with family and loved ones, due to this devastating pandemic, she was surrounded by our love and prayers as well as the ever caring and compassionate hospital staff. On June 14, 2020, we lost a beautiful, loving and caring woman. Eileen was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Lewis John (Jack). Forever loved by her daughters Cindy Stewart (the late Ron) and Sharon Manych (Alex) and her son John Blake (Kim Jenkins). Loved and remembered by her grandchildren Suzy (Brent), David (Megan), Stephanie (Nathan), Michael (Laila), Myles (Amanda) and Dylan. Eileen was born in the beautiful town of Tizzard's Harbour, Newfoundland and was predeceased by her parents Willis and Pearl Boyd. She was a loving sister to Ted (Kay) and was predeceased by her brother Everett (Vina). Eileen was a longtime employee of the St. Joseph's Health Centre (reception of Diagnostic Imaging). She loved her family and enjoyed our frequent family get togethers. She enjoyed playing cards, going to bingo, doing puzzles, knitting and the occasional outing to the casino. She was an active member of the United Church congregation. For funeral and donation details, please visit the Jerrett Funeral Home – St. Clair Chapel at www.jerrettfuneralhome.ca


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
