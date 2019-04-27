Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EILEEN MARGUERITE "PEG" ALLEN. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel 4933 Dundas Street West Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6 (416)-231-2283 Obituary

ALLEN, EILEEN MARGUERITE 'PEG' It is with sadness that the family of Eileen Marguerite 'Peg' Allen announce her peaceful passing at Sunrise Assisted Living, Oakville on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 96. Peg was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Thomas 'Tom' Allen in 2009 and her brother Jack Tatton in 2011. Peg will be forever remembered with gratitude and love by her children, Thomas 'Tom' Allen (Candace) and Marlene Bird (Paul), her grandchildren, Brian Bird (Ali Care), Meredith Macwilliam (Brian), Jamie Allen (Eva), Graham Allen (Kristi) and Megan Olynik (Jason) and by her great-grandchildren – Paige, Evelyn, Elsa, Owen, Brennen, Declan, and Lily. She will be missed by her brother Richard (Dick) Tatton and her sister-in-law Joyce Jennison. Peg grew up in Swansea where she met Tom while attending an Easter weekend Girl Guide / Scout service in 1940 when both she and Tom were leaders. Peg and Tom married in 1944 and together raised their family in Etobicoke. They continued their love of the outdoors with many family camping trips on the Trent and Severn waterways, as well as winter weekends spent skiing. Peg was a long time member and Elder of Royal York Rd. United Church where she belonged to the UCW and was an active participant in the Meals on Wheels program for over 20 years. Peg believed strongly in community service and received several awards for over 25 years volunteering for charities close to her heart including the Multiple Sclerosis Society, and Heart and Stroke Foundation. Peg was a talented artist, specializing in oil painting, sharing her talent by teaching for a number of years. Her skills with fibre art included sewing and smocking and she continued with these talents until very recently. Peg will always be remembered for her kindness and love of family. Family and friends are welcome at the visitation at Turner and Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St W. on Tuesday, May 7th from 7-9 p.m. and a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church, 454 Rebecca St., Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or Royal York Road United Church. Online condolences may be made through



