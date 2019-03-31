MARTIN, Eileen (nee GRAHAM) Peacefully at Malton Village on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 88. Dearly beloved wife of the late Barry. Loving mother of Brian (Sonya) and Diane (Dan). Cherished grandmother of Ryan and Caitlin (Viktor). Survived by her siblings Evelyn Palmer and Marian McDonald. Daughter of the late Edwin and Agnes Graham. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Interment Sanctuary Park Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Toronto Humane Society would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2019