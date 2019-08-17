Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EILEEN MARY CARTER. View Sign Obituary

CARTER, EILEEN MARY (nee PERSALL) Eileen Carter passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 at the age of 95, three months after the passing of Malcolm, her beloved husband of 70 years. Predeceased by her parents, Albert and Elsie Persall and sister Dorothy Willoughby. Survived by her sons James (Brenda) and Robert and cherished granddaughter Lauren. Also nephew Neil and nieces Janice, Marilyn (Jerry) and Valerie (Sheree). In her younger days she enjoyed tennis and horse riding. After raising a family she returned to work, first as an office manager involved in the establishment of a British electronics firm and later as a purchasing agent for the federal government. Her projects included oversight of the building of icebreakers still in use by the navy and the installation of weather equipment on the CN Tower. As well as spending time with her many friends, and travelling, her happiest days were spent at her cottage at Pleasant Point on Sturgeon Lake. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. A special thanks to the staff at Canterbury Place for their care and friendship.

