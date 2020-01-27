|
|
MASON, EILEEN MARY 1914 - 2020 Passed away peacefully, with the love of her friends and family in her heart, on January 25, 2020 at the age of 105. Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey (1984). Eileen leaves behind a large circle of friends, including St. Nicholas Anglican Church, Scarborough Centenary Hospital and her many piano students. Special thanks to Angela, Mary and Jim, who provided care and comfort to Eileen over the years. For funeral information, please visit www.mcdbrownscarb.ca. Gifts in her memory may be made to SHN Foundation - Centenary Hospital, Kiwanis Music Festival or St. Nicholas Church.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 27, 2020