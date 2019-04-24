HARE, EILEEN MILDRED Formerly of King City At Victoria House Retirement Home, Orillia on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred. Dear daughter of the late Leonard and Elva Robb. Mother of Ronald (Kathy), Betty Bennyworth (the late Wayne), Ross (Ginny). Loving grandmother of Mark, Trevor (Sarah), James (Tammy), Elliot, Nicole and survived by 4 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Maple United Church Cemetery on Wednesday, April 24th at 11 a.m. Donations to the Bob Rumball Centre for the Deaf (www2.bobrumball.org). Arrangements entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 24, 2019