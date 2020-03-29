|
|
OGURA, EILEEN Eileen Kimiko Ogura, aged 89, of Toronto, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020 at Parkview Nursing Home in Hamilton, Ontario. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband Tadashi Edward Ogura and her sister Sheila Hara. Eileen is survived by her only son Glenn and his wife Sheila who reside in Florida. Due to the current pandemic travel and assembly restrictions, a direct service has been arranged and the urn containing her cremated ashes will be placed next to her husband's urn at the outdoor niche at Resthaven Memorial in Scarborough. Eileen was born in Vancouver, BC to Minoru and Takeshi Furusho on April 8, 1930. After the war, the Furusho family relocated to Toronto where Eileen met and married Tad, a recent Engineering graduate from the University of Toronto who became a lifelong employee of Bell Canada. Soon after the birth of their son, the family moved several times throughout Ontario and Quebec and even spent a few years abroad in Saudi Arabia before returning eventually to Toronto. Both Eileen and Tad were active members of the Toronto Japanese United Church where most of their friends attended. Together they enjoyed both worship and the various social activities, including enjoying delicious dinners at many Japanese and Chinese restaurants, entertaining and visiting friends, attending various church functions and meetings, residing a short period in Momiji and travelling to Hawaii annually (where the couple stayed at the same hotel in Oahu fifteen years in a row). Both family and friends will agree that Eileen is now in a much better, happier place, taking her side next to Tad who--in his typical quiet way--has been waiting patiently for her return.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2020