POGUE, EILEEN April 10, 1922 - January 25, 2020 Beloved wife of the late Robert William Pogue. Loving mother of Jane and Brad Walker, Nancy and Richard Somenzi and Maureen and John Pogue. Fondly remembered by grandchildren Bryce and Robert, Marc and Natalee, and Joseph, Meagan, Amy and Matthew. Great-grandmother to four. Exceptional Applewood Acres homemaker, avid bridge player, bowler, gardener and outstanding friend. Private family gathering. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society in memory of Eileen.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020