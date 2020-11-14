PEDEN, EILEEN ROSE It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Eileen Rose Peden (nee McNutt) on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Bracebridge Ontario, in her 95th year. The beloved wife of the late John Smith Peden (2005) of Toronto, married for 60 years. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Janet Mary Peden, and son-in-law Craig Taylor. Eileen was born in Truro, Nova Scotia where in 1942 she met the love of her life, Johnny (Torchy). They loved to dance! They married in 1945 before John went overseas to war. On his return they settled in Toronto. Eileen worked for the T. Eaton Company in the offices and security and retail for more than 35 years. She was predeceased by her sister, Rita Mae Wozney. Eileen will be laid to rest with her "Torchy" on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. in York Cemetery, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York, to say our graveside goodbyes. Thank you to the staff at Castlepeak Retirement Home in Bracebridge for their care and kindness during the few months she spent in Muskoka. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may make memorial donations to The Arthritis Society or the OSPCA. Dear Mother, Wherever I go, whatever I do Memories will keep me near to you.



