HOSICK, EILEEN RUTH (nee SIMPSON) 1927 - 2019 Passed away peacefully in Toronto on September 3, 2019. Daughter of Mac and Lou Simpson raised in the St. Mary's area. Predeceased by her parents, husband Wallace Hosick, brother Don Simpson, sister Verna Willows, sister-in-law Elizabeth Fricker and son-in-law Eric Vandenberg. She is survived by her four daughters, Sharon Hosick, Lorraine Livesey, Dianna Hosick Vandenberg and Mary Moorosi, her sister Lois Kipfer, sister-in-law Marie Simpson, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A small Celebration of Life will be held at Christie Gardens on Thursday, September 12th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 11, 2019