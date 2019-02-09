SULE, EILEEN (nee PALMER) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Trillium Health in Mississauga, in her 88th year. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Anne Palmer and sister Kathleen MacArthur. She will be greatly missed by her three children Rhonda (Phil), Michael (Lori) and Robert (Maryka). Loving grandmother to Sandy, Edward, Phillip, Jasmine, Matthew, Brooke, Carley and Kimberly. Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 12 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment to take place at Prospect Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019