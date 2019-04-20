Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Theresa BEGY. View Sign

BEGY, Eileen Theresa October 20, 1926 - April 15, 2019 Passed away with grace and dignity, surrounded by the love of her family in her 93rd year. Beloved daughter of Joseph and Mary Baker. Cherished wife of the late Creighton (Barney) Begy (1998). Exceptional and loved mother of Christopher (Christina), Peter (Jane), Mary (Steve Maker), and Paul (Dianne). Adored gramma of Alexandra, Bryan (Jennifer), Genevieve (Michael), Monique (Eric), Sean, Michael (Stephanie), Bradley (Allyson), Courtney and Carley. Treasured great-gramma of Grace, Alexandra, Nathan, Elisabeth, Avery and Cadence. Friends and family will be received at the Ogden Funeral Home (4164 Sheppard Ave. East, Scarborough) on Tuesday, April 23rd from 2-5 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24th at Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church (3526 Sheppard Ave. East, Scarborough). Immediately following the Mass, friends are invited to a reception at Ogden Funeral Home. Interment and Christian Burial at Victoria Lawn Cemetery, St. Catharines on April 24th at approximately 3 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Durham Region Hospice – Whitby, would be appreciated by the family. You will always be the light in our lives!

