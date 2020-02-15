Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen INFUSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Virginia INFUSO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Virginia INFUSO Obituary
INFUSO, Eileen Virginia (nee BELMONTE) January 6, 1929 – February 12, 2020 After her 4th bout of pneumonia and surviving a myriad of other medical ailments that never dampened her good natured spirit, Eileen, 91, passed peacefully at Kipling Acres long term care on February 12, 2020. She will be lovingly missed by her children, Randy (Michele Raye), Karen (Steve Rankine), her granddaughter, Jen (Ted Janik) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings, Verna Giunta, Corinne Mackie, James Belmonte, Raymon Belmonte and her husband Lloyd Infuso. Eileen had battled many medical challenges for the past 5 years with courage, good spirits and a remarkably happy disposition. It was only at the end of January that her body couldn't survive bilateral pneumonia and she was clearly at the end of her days. She had lived a wonderful life and for that we can all be grateful. We can also be grateful that she did not suffer too long in a condition that would not have suited her. Her spirit and legacy will live forever in our hearts. Thanks to the staff at Etobicoke General Hospital and Kipling Acres Long Term Care. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Funeral Directors. Online condolences & details in regards to the Celebration of Life to be held in the future available at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -