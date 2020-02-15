|
|
INFUSO, Eileen Virginia (nee BELMONTE) January 6, 1929 – February 12, 2020 After her 4th bout of pneumonia and surviving a myriad of other medical ailments that never dampened her good natured spirit, Eileen, 91, passed peacefully at Kipling Acres long term care on February 12, 2020. She will be lovingly missed by her children, Randy (Michele Raye), Karen (Steve Rankine), her granddaughter, Jen (Ted Janik) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings, Verna Giunta, Corinne Mackie, James Belmonte, Raymon Belmonte and her husband Lloyd Infuso. Eileen had battled many medical challenges for the past 5 years with courage, good spirits and a remarkably happy disposition. It was only at the end of January that her body couldn't survive bilateral pneumonia and she was clearly at the end of her days. She had lived a wonderful life and for that we can all be grateful. We can also be grateful that she did not suffer too long in a condition that would not have suited her. Her spirit and legacy will live forever in our hearts. Thanks to the staff at Etobicoke General Hospital and Kipling Acres Long Term Care. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Funeral Directors. Online condolences & details in regards to the Celebration of Life to be held in the future available at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020