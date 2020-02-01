|
|
WALSH, Eileen Eileen Walsh, 87, of Newmarket, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, January 25, 2020, with her family by her side. She was the first born to the late Micheal and Mary O'Connor, December 5, 1932 in Dublin, Ireland. She was the oldest sister to Rita O'Connor (deceased) of Dublin, Michael O'Connor (deceased) of Dublin, Carmel Walsh (deceased) of Australia and Marie Nolan of Pickering. She married the late Joss Walsh in 1956 in Dublin, Ireland, before bravely relocating to Canada in 1966 to provide futures for their four children. Joss went home to join the Lord in 2007. Eileen is survived by her loving children, David Walsh (Marion Walsh) Jaqueline Mintz (Blair Mintz), Caroline Gianias (Gus Gianias) and Veronica Worth (Robert Worth). She was the adored "Nanny" to her nine grandchildren, Rory Oliver (Sarah Park), Joshua Walsh, Ryan Oliver (Vannary Sok), Bailey Brown (Cameron Brown), Natalie Walsh, Sarah Gianias, Daniel Gianias, Sydney Worth and Mackenzie Worth and two great-grandchildren Quinton and Ryland Brown. Loving aunt to Janette Walsh, Alan Nolan, Colm O'Connor, Pamela Kirwan and Michelle Mahoney. Eileen was immensely proud of her family and leaves nothing but beautiful memories. A Memorial Service will be held at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Dr., Newmarket, (905) 898-2100, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., followed by a service in the chapel at 12:00 noon. Reception to follow. Online condolence may be placed at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020