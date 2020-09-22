1/
EILEEN WINIFRED ELLIOTT
ELLIOTT, EILEEN WINIFRED June 18, 1923 – September 16, 2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mum, Eileen Winifred Elliott on September 16, 2020 at the age of 97. Mum was predeceased by her devoted husband John G. Elliott who passed away unexpectedly on February 7, 1980. Mum will be deeply missed by her children John (Diane), Peter (Linda), Eileen Jr. (Bradford), her grandchildren Blair (Emma), Christopher (Kelly), James, Julia, Julie (Dan), Sarah (Paul) and Murray, great-grandchildren Kiely, Liam, Lucas, Cailin, Natasha, Sandy, Jackie, Ainsley and Ethan, and great-great-grandson Banks as well as by her sister Nancy, brother Raymond and many more family members and friends. After Dad died unexpectedly, Mum showed her resilience and strength of character and moved forward on her own, making many new friends and continuing to embrace her greatest love in her life, her family. Mum was an avid reader, theatre goer, crossword solver and devoted fan of her beloved Blue Jays. Always interested in a good conversation she was relentlessly curious and had a wide range of interests especially politics and history. The family would like to thank the staff at The Scarborough Retirement residence where Mum resided in her last three years, especially as her health declined and she needed more attention in everyday living. Due to Covid restrictions, a small private service will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in her memory.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 22, 2020.
