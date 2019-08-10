RYGG JR., EINAR (PETE) October 3, 1934 – April 15, 2019 Einar (Pete) passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC, following a short illness. Pete was predeceased in 2015 by his wife of almost 52 years, Beverley. He was father to Steven and Philip (Linda), who miss him greatly. Pete worked for Scotiabank from 1961-1996, at various Toronto offices. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Lifetime Networks Victoria, www.lifetimenetworks.org/ in Pete's name. A celebration of Pete's life is taking place at St. Bride's Anglican Church in Mississauga, on Tuesday, August 13th at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019