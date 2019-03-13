KENTJANA, Ekajanti Peacefully, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Credit Valley Hospital, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Johanes Brotohusodo. Loving mother of Bing (Lieke), Gus Liem (Serena), Theresa Benggawan (Undriadi), Bernie (Angelina Hanapie), Kim Burke (Greg) and Julijanti Wirahardja (Raymond). Cherished Oma of fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Wednesday from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 2300 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Mississauga, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2019