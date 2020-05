Or Copy this URL to Share

SHEFFE, ELAINE B. Passed away suddenly in her 77th year, peacefully in her sleep on May 9, 2020. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of David and Ineke. Cherished aunt to Amelia and Sarah, daughter of the late Bertram and Sadie Sheffe. Elaine loved the arts, especially the theatre and ballet. A family service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.



