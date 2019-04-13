GOLDSMITH, ELAINE BEVERLY (nee BURACK) Passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019, in her 83rd year at Sunnybrook Palliative Care Unit, Toronto. Elaine is survived by her sons Harold (Maryanne) and Matthew (Sheri) Goldsmith, granddaughters Laura and Emma Goldsmith, and sister Lois Arrigotti. A celebration of life gathering is planned for May 5, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 275 Lesmill Rd., Toronto. If desired, donations to Sunnybrook Palliative Care Unit or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019