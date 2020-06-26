APTED, Elaine Carol (nee McKINLAY) Elaine passed away at Scarborough-Birchmount Hospital on Monday, June 22, 2020, following a brave battle with glioblastoma. Elaine was predeceased by her husband Ross William Apted, and her parents, James and Bernice McKinlay. Elaine is the devoted big sister to the four McKinlay boys, James (Katy), Paul (Lee), Mark (Linda) and Matthew (Margarita), and is the loving aunt of nieces and nephews, Jeannette, Leanne, James, Taryn, Nathan, Stacey, Julie, Erin and Daniel. Elaine will be sorely missed by her close friend and companion David Reid, as well as her many dear friends and her extended family members. Elaine spent 33 years as an elementary teacher with the Scarborough Board of Education and the TDSB. Over those years, she loved, and was loved by, hundreds of children she cared for as though they were her own. Elaine has joined Ross, and surely the two have gone strolling, once again, with their beloved Goldens - Monty, Sarah, Henry and Emily. Due to health restrictions, a formal service, limited to her immediate family will take place on Saturday, June 27th at 4 p.m. A Celebration of Elaine's Life is planned for all of Elaine's friends and family once the current health concerns have passed. A heartfelt thank you to Elaine's care team at Odette Cancer Centre and at Scarborough-Birchmount Hospital. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital would be appreciated.