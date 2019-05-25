Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE DEBORAH HOPKINS. View Sign Obituary

HOPKINS, ELAINE DEBORAH It is with great sadness that the family of Elaine Deborah Hopkins announces her sudden passing on May 10, 2019, at the age of 67 years, while recovering from surgery at Ajax Pickering Hospital. Predeceased by her father William Hopkins and partner Perry Zuber. She leaves behind her mother Isabel, brother William, brother-in-law Andrew Zuber (Patricia), niece Malinda, nephew Seann, best friend Sandy and her daughter Amanda, aunt, uncle and many cousins. Born and raised in Montreal, as a Bell Canada employee Elaine transferred to Ontario, working with the company many years. During that time, she met her soul mate Perry and residing in Ajax, they spent summers enjoying their cottage together with family and their active dogs. A gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local animal shelter are requested.

Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019

