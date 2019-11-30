GELEZIUNAS, ELAINE April 8, 1937 – November 27, 2019 Passed away after a seven year struggle with dementia, on November 27, 2019 at Parkview Home Long Term Care in the Oak Ridge Resident Home Area, where she was a resident for almost 3 years. Elaine was a dynamic individual who enjoyed life at its fullest. She was an avid skier, tennis player, world traveller, gourmand, and an amazing hostess and chef who loved to entertain and be around her family and friends. Survived by her devoted husband Joe, her loving daughter Monika (Vaughan Jazyk), her treasured grandchildren, Josario, Andrius, Mathias and Chanel, and her brother Carl (Josephine). Elaine will be missed by all other extended family and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the caregivers and medical staff at Parkview Home for their compassionate care and unwavering support. A Memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Stouffville, 905-642-2855, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Memorial service will commence at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Parkview Home. Online condolences may be made at arbormemorial.ca/en/oneill
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019