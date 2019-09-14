Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE JOCELYN COX. View Sign Obituary

COX, ELAINE JOCELYN (nee FARMER) In Loving Memory October 13, 1923 - September 9, 2019 Passed away peacefully in Minden. Beloved wife of the late Harry D'Arcy Cox. Dear mother of Gregory and his wife Dawna, Randy and his wife Cathy. Loving grandma of Adam, Cameron, Riley, Brendan, Wesley and Nicole. Dear sister of David, Gladys and predeceased by Bruce, Audrey, Barbara, Beverly and Margaret, step-sibling to Jack, Lance, Cyril, and Zena. She will be remembered fondly by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Friends are invited to join the family at the Central United Church, 1 King St., York, Ontario M9N 1K8 on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow at the church. Private Interment at Sanctuary Park Cemetery, Etobicoke. Memorial Donations to the can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0.

COX, ELAINE JOCELYN (nee FARMER) In Loving Memory October 13, 1923 - September 9, 2019 Passed away peacefully in Minden. Beloved wife of the late Harry D'Arcy Cox. Dear mother of Gregory and his wife Dawna, Randy and his wife Cathy. Loving grandma of Adam, Cameron, Riley, Brendan, Wesley and Nicole. Dear sister of David, Gladys and predeceased by Bruce, Audrey, Barbara, Beverly and Margaret, step-sibling to Jack, Lance, Cyril, and Zena. She will be remembered fondly by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Friends are invited to join the family at the Central United Church, 1 King St., York, Ontario M9N 1K8 on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow at the church. Private Interment at Sanctuary Park Cemetery, Etobicoke. Memorial Donations to the can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. gordonmonkfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.