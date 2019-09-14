COX, ELAINE JOCELYN (nee FARMER) In Loving Memory October 13, 1923 - September 9, 2019 Passed away peacefully in Minden. Beloved wife of the late Harry D'Arcy Cox. Dear mother of Gregory and his wife Dawna, Randy and his wife Cathy. Loving grandma of Adam, Cameron, Riley, Brendan, Wesley and Nicole. Dear sister of David, Gladys and predeceased by Bruce, Audrey, Barbara, Beverly and Margaret, step-sibling to Jack, Lance, Cyril, and Zena. She will be remembered fondly by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Friends are invited to join the family at the Central United Church, 1 King St., York, Ontario M9N 1K8 on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow at the church. Private Interment at Sanctuary Park Cemetery, Etobicoke. Memorial Donations to the can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. gordonmonkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019