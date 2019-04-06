LYNCH, Elaine (nee THOMPSON) Passed away quietly at Humber River Hospital on March 31, 2019 at the age of 88. She will be dearly missed by sons Stephen (Nilla), Andrew and David (Colleen), grandsons David and Simon, and sisters Vera, Irma and Betty. She requested no memorial service, but donations to Sleeping Children Around the World (scaw.org) would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019