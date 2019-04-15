NORMAN, Elaine (nee PARKER) February 27, 1955 - April 12, 2019 With broken hearts, the family announce Elaine's peaceful passing, with the assistance of MAID, on Friday, April 12, 2019 at her residence in Toronto, ON after a two year struggle with triple negative breast cancer. Left to mourn are her beloved children, Athena and Fawn, their father, Don Sugg and siblings, Gloria (Murray) Hutton, Beth (Dick) Duff and Charles Parker. Elaine will be missed by her faithful companions, Bridie and Kitten. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Evelyn (Smith) Parker. Elaine was a graduate of Queen's University (Honours BA), Western University (MLS) and Osgoode Hall Law School (LLB). Elaine never forgot her country roots, having grown up in the tight knit farming community of Denfield. Thus, she loved the outdoors and excelled at gardening and tending plants. She was physically active all her life; having played many sports, such as baseball and tennis, and practiced and taught yoga and pilates. Elaine was a voracious reader and was passionate about movies and the arts. Elaine was well versed on any topic and enjoyed heated and lively discussions. She also possessed a wicked sense of humour. Elaine was very family oriented and her children were the most important people in her life. She fully supported them through all stages of their lives. Special thanks to Dr. Amy Nolen for the kindness and compassion shown. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. "I take to the open road Healthy, free, the world before me" Walt Whitman
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 15, 2019