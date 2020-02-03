Home

Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
SERRAO, Elaine February 15, 1930 – January 31, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear mother Elaine surrounded by her family in her final moments at Etobicoke General Hospital on Friday, January 31, 2020 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Charles. Loving mother of Paul (Maureen), Christopher (Janet), Gerianne (Dennis) Rows, Gary (Alison), Frances (Peter) Marrocco and Dale (Martina). Proud and loving granny of Rachel, Eric (Ali), Shayla (Anthony), Alysha, Brendan, Jeremy, Hannah, Ethan, Mikaella, April (Chris) and Greg. Cherished sister of Carmen (the late Clement) D'Oliveira. Predeceased by her siblings Neville, Vivian, Yvonne and daughter-in-law Marion. Elaine will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue, Toronto (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Airways Church, 7407 Darcel Avenue, Mississauga, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 3, 2020
