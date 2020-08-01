McGUIRE, ELAINE TERESE Elaine Terese McGuire, born on June 1, 1934, passed away peacefully in Toronto on July 29, 2020 with her beloved friend, Lesley Boyle, by her side. Elaine lived a long, full life and her quick wit was with her to the end. Elaine is survived by her brothers John McGuire (Helen) of Port Moody, BC and Joe Bawden (Sue) of Barrie, ON. She will be sadly missed by her niece, Katherine and her family. Also left to miss her kindness and generosity is the Landry clan. Elaine was a part of Mary and Ted's family and was well loved by Maureen (Allan), Susan (Mitchell), Denyse (Bob), Carolyn (Glenn), Peter and Jennifer (Trevor) along with their many children and grandchildren. Always thoughtful, Elaine never arrived empty handed to any event bringing along small gifts such as chocolates or books to the delight of the Landry grandchildren. Elaine attended Loretto Abbey and although she was encouraged to attend university which she would have loved to do, she selflessly entered the workforce upon graduation in order to help support her family. Elaine had a successful career at Bell Canada for many years as a well-regarded Manager and enjoyed a long retirement filled with friends and volunteering. She was an independent woman who cared for many family members and friends over the years. A character herself, she was drawn to many colourful people during her long life and loved to entertain people with funny stories about her adventures. A private family funeral has been entrusted to the Ogden Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life to follow in early fall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sunnybrook Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Thank you, Elaine for the many unforgettable memories!