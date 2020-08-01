1/1
ELAINE TERESE McGUIRE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGUIRE, ELAINE TERESE Elaine Terese McGuire, born on June 1, 1934, passed away peacefully in Toronto on July 29, 2020 with her beloved friend, Lesley Boyle, by her side. Elaine lived a long, full life and her quick wit was with her to the end. Elaine is survived by her brothers John McGuire (Helen) of Port Moody, BC and Joe Bawden (Sue) of Barrie, ON. She will be sadly missed by her niece, Katherine and her family. Also left to miss her kindness and generosity is the Landry clan. Elaine was a part of Mary and Ted's family and was well loved by Maureen (Allan), Susan (Mitchell), Denyse (Bob), Carolyn (Glenn), Peter and Jennifer (Trevor) along with their many children and grandchildren. Always thoughtful, Elaine never arrived empty handed to any event bringing along small gifts such as chocolates or books to the delight of the Landry grandchildren. Elaine attended Loretto Abbey and although she was encouraged to attend university which she would have loved to do, she selflessly entered the workforce upon graduation in order to help support her family. Elaine had a successful career at Bell Canada for many years as a well-regarded Manager and enjoyed a long retirement filled with friends and volunteering. She was an independent woman who cared for many family members and friends over the years. A character herself, she was drawn to many colourful people during her long life and loved to entertain people with funny stories about her adventures. A private family funeral has been entrusted to the Ogden Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life to follow in early fall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sunnybrook Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Thank you, Elaine for the many unforgettable memories!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ogden Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved