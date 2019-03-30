WATERMAN, ELAINE Elaine passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the age of 92. She is survived by daughters Cindy Stevenson of Kelowna and Ivy Waterman of Toronto; grandchildren James Matthew Stevenson and Leaf Stevenson; great-grandchildren Malcolm and Christopher; sister Sylvia Watson; nephews Eric (Nancy), William (Tyler), Charlie (Linda) and David; and nieces Vivian (Bill), Laura (Greg) and Lorie. Elaine was predeceased by her husband Gerry, brother Ernie and nephew Ken. Many thanks to Cottonwoods Extended Care facility and to Dr. Mackle for your excellent care of our Mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Anglican Erindale, 3041 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, ON L5L 0B7, www.stpeterserindale.ca/. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfield funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019