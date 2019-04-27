WEDLOCK, ELAINE It is with sadness that we share the news of Elaine's passing on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Union Villa in Unionville, ON. Beloved wife of the late James Wedlock (2002); cherished mother of the late Robert Wright (Darlene); survived by son William Wright (Marg) and sister Myrna London (Don); loving grandmother of Chris, Steven, and Jennifer; proud great-grandmother of Ashley. Elaine worked for many years at Eaton's Warehouse store. As per Elaine's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place with the interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Union Villa for their care and compassion.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019