Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
ELAYNE RUTH BURT


1959 - 2020
BURT, ELAYNE RUTH (nee DAVIDSON) June 11, 1959 - February 11, 2020 Elayne passed peacefully at home in Scarborough with her husband Dave at her side. Loving mother to Jenna, stepmother to Brian and Angela. Precious youngest daughter to Betty (2018) and John Davidson (2014). Beloved sister of Anne (John Goldson) and Ellen Martin, sister-in-law to Steve Burt (Mary Beth), Don Burt (Jocelyn) and Pam Jaworski (Stan). Beloved auntie and great-aunt to many. Will be missed by a rich tapestry of school and lifetime friends - especially the Wexford gang - and neighbours at home and the cottage on Kahshe Lake. Elayne was a spirited soul with a heart of gold. Thanks to the greatest caregivers at Princess Margaret Hospital, VHA Home Services and Dr. Lynn Boorman. The family will receive guests at the Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, at 12 p.m., on Saturday, February 22nd, with service at 1 p.m., followed by a reception on site. www.pauloconnor.ca In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to The or the Princess Margaret Health Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
