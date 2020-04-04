|
AVERY, ELDA RUTH (nee FOGAL) Passed away peacefully with family at her side at Fosterbrooke Long Term Care, Newcastle, on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Harold in 2000. Elda farmed for many years in Enfield and raised 4 children who will miss her gracious nature immensely: Ron (Sharon), Sharon Schoonderbeek (John), Darlene Pilkington (Stuart) and Sandra Thompson. Elda was also known for her famous chocolate chip cookies enjoyed by her grandchildren: Mark (Erin), Brent (Trish), Jill (Brian), Lisa (AJ), Jen, Andrea (Andrew), Nicole (Kaillum), Derek and Crystal. She was the proud great-grandmother of five and a new arrival expected soon. Elda was fondly remembered by her sister Doreen Lee and her sister-in-law Merle Avery and predeceased by her sisters Norma Davis and Barbara Burtch. Deeply missed by many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only due to the current environment. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Fosterbrooke for their excellent care given to our mother. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully acknowledged to the Alzheimer Society of Durham. Arrangements entrusted to Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home, Bowmanville, Ontario. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020