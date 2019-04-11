YAKE, ELDON Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in his 93rd year. Beloved husband to the late Dorothy. Loving father to Steve (Wanda), Bob (Rose), Karen (Blair), Laura (John) and Dale (Michele). Proud Papa to all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eldon is survived by his sister Gwen Wideman. He was predeceased by his parents and 8 siblings. "Sweetdreams Papa Bear" Visitation will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street S., Uxbridge (905-852-3073), on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Immediately following the service, there will be a reception held on the lower level. A private family burial will be held at Pine Orchards Cemetery. Donations in memory of Eldon may be made to the Goodwood Baptist Church. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2019