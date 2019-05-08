Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELDORA MARTINO. View Sign Service Information Barnes Memorial Funeral Home 5295 Thickson Road North Whitby , ON L1M 1W9 (905)-655-3662 Obituary

MARTINO, ELDORA Passed away at her home in Port Perry, on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the age of 81. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald Martino (2016). Much loved mother of Ron Martino Jr. and his wife Diana of Port Perry and Barb Mattila of Pickering. Grandmother of Michele Martino of Port Perry, Ron Martino III and his wife Katelyn of Millbrook, Ashley Mattila of Toronto and Matthew Mattila of Pickering. Great-grandmother of Lila and Bryce. Dear sister of Edmond Cornwall and his wife Marianne of Uxbridge, Linda Vachon and her husband Peter of Pickering and Barbara Wickens and her husband John of West Hill. Sister-in-law of Doreen Campbell and her husband Dick of Port Perry and Sharon Kemp and her husband Steve of Bobcaygeon. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby, on Friday, May 10th from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Barnes Chapel Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. In memory of Eldora, memorial donations to Diabetes Canada or Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorial

MARTINO, ELDORA Passed away at her home in Port Perry, on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the age of 81. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald Martino (2016). Much loved mother of Ron Martino Jr. and his wife Diana of Port Perry and Barb Mattila of Pickering. Grandmother of Michele Martino of Port Perry, Ron Martino III and his wife Katelyn of Millbrook, Ashley Mattila of Toronto and Matthew Mattila of Pickering. Great-grandmother of Lila and Bryce. Dear sister of Edmond Cornwall and his wife Marianne of Uxbridge, Linda Vachon and her husband Peter of Pickering and Barbara Wickens and her husband John of West Hill. Sister-in-law of Doreen Campbell and her husband Dick of Port Perry and Sharon Kemp and her husband Steve of Bobcaygeon. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby, on Friday, May 10th from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Barnes Chapel Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. In memory of Eldora, memorial donations to Diabetes Canada or Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorial funeralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close