ELEANA MARIE MASTROMATTEO
MASTROMATTEO, ELEANA MARIE August 24, 1979 - May 2, 2020 The Mastromatteo family has suffered a great loss with the sudden death of their youngest and most challenging member. She looked at the world and people from a unique perspective, all the while enduring many hardships and challenges back to back that few understood or could understand. Eleana, we love you. All the simple things we treasured together and planned to do will have to wait. We just ran out of time!


Published in Toronto Star on May 8, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Teresa,
Friend
