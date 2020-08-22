1/
Eleanor ALLEN
ALLEN, Eleanor (nee MITCHELL) Passed away peacefully, at her late Tillsonburg Residence, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Eleanor Allen R.N. (Toronto General Hospital 1961), in her 81st year. Born in Toronto to the late Elmer Llewellyn Mitchell and the late Veva Bernice (Porter) Mitchell. Predeceased by her husband William Gordon Allen. In keeping with Eleanor's expressed wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation nor a formal funeral service. Private inurnment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery, Etobicoke, Ontario. Cremation and burial arrangements have been entrusted, with confidence, to the MAURICE J. VERHOEVE FUNERAL HOMES – BURIAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 262 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg (519-842-4238).

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maurice J. Verhoeve FH - Tillsonburg
262 Broadway Street
Tillsonburg, ON N4G 3R7
(519) 842-4238
