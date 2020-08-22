ALLEN, Eleanor (nee MITCHELL) Passed away peacefully, at her late Tillsonburg Residence, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Eleanor Allen R.N. (Toronto General Hospital 1961), in her 81st year. Born in Toronto to the late Elmer Llewellyn Mitchell and the late Veva Bernice (Porter) Mitchell. Predeceased by her husband William Gordon Allen. In keeping with Eleanor's expressed wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation nor a formal funeral service. Private inurnment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery, Etobicoke, Ontario. Cremation and burial arrangements have been entrusted, with confidence, to the MAURICE J. VERHOEVE FUNERAL HOMES – BURIAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 262 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg (519-842-4238).



