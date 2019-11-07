BAKER, Eleanor Peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, at Lee Manor Nursing Home, on Tuesday evening, November 5, 2019. Eleanor Ruth Baker (nee Herbert), of Owen Sound and formerly of Toronto, at the age of 82 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of William Baker for 55 years. Loving mother of Donna Johnson and her partner, Wayne Flear, of Shelburne and Ken Herbert and his partner Gail Langford, of Keswick. Proud grandmother of Conrad (Justine), Kristoffer (Melanie), Brandon (Nicole) and great-grandmother of Emily, Hunter and Easton. Dear sister of Albert Herbert and sister-in-law of Tony Portelli, both of Toronto. Predeceased by her parents, Albert and Ruth Herbert; her sister, Joan Portelli; her sister-in-law, Lorraine Herbert. There will not be any service at this time. If so desired, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer Society of Grey-Bruce as an expression of sympathy and may be made through the BRIAN E. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 250 – 14th Street West, Owen Sound, Ontario N4K 3X8 (519-376-7492). Messages of condolence can be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2019