BOISSONNEAULT, ELEANOR (nee CRAWFORD) 9/30/29 - 6/14/19 Peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, June 14, 2019, after a valiant struggle against kidney disease. Cherished eldest daughter of Hazel (nee Heffron) and William Crawford. She will be forever missed by her daughters, Denise, Michelle and Yvonne (Steve Evraire). Adored and adoring Nana to her two treasures, Margaret and Andrew. Deeply loved sister of Barry (Denise), Fran (Gerry Franklin) and Shirley (Joe Salzgeber), the late Bill (Teresa) and the late Rita. "Auntie El" will be fondly remembered by her cousins, nieces and nephews and dear friends. She was predeceased by her godson, John Boissonneault. The family wishes to thank Mom's care teams at Ottawa-Carleton Dialysis Unit, Ottawa Civic Hospital and City View Retirement Residence for their kindness and compassion. A Celebration of Life will be held at Holy Cross Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E., Thornhill, ON, on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., followed by Funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. and interment. Memorial Mass to be held in Ottawa on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Maurice Church, 4 Perry St. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or Parkinson Canada would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 20, 2019