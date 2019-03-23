BOUDREAU, Eleanor Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of Leo (late husband) for 68 years, devoted mother to Ron (Suzan), Connie (late husband Terry), Joan (Graham), Ruth (Barton), Edward (Andrea) and dear Grammie to her 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Remembered with fondness by extended family and friends. Known for her delicious baking, animated storytelling and devotion for staying connected with her many loved ones. She never lost her Maritime roots. Friends and family may call at the Mount Pleasant Visitation Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto (east gate entrance, north of St. Clair Ave., 416-485-5572), on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2-4 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 78 Clifton Rd. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. with burial and reception to follow at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery and Visitation Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor BOUDREAU.
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019