CAINE, ELEANOR (nee KNOX) 1926 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at Burton Manor (Brampton), on April 26, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Caine (1990) and loving mother to Bonnie (Wayne), Gregory, Leslie (Vicky), Linda (Sam), Glenn, George (Leanne) and son Douglas (predeceased 2018). She cherished her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and always in our hearts.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 29, 2020.