BLACK, ELEANOR DOREEN Suddenly at home in her 93rd year. Former longtime member of Century United Church, New Toronto. Beloved daughter of the late Allister and Emily Black. Dear sister of Carolene Black of Barrie. Fondly remembered by her niece Christine Constable, her nephew Ronald Richardson. Loved by great-nieces and nephews Olivia Miller, Steve Miller, Kyle Miller, and the late Lindsay Miller (aka Eberhardt), Rylee Richardson, Jaylin Constable, and her great-great-nephews Isaias, Lucas, and Grayson Miller. A Funeral Service will be held at the chapel of G. H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, on Wednesday, April 3rd at 12 p.m. followed by interment in Park Lawn Cemetery. www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019