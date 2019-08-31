ROBERTSON, ELEANOR EDITH (nee SMITH) Peacefully at home on August 12, 2019, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband John Blair Robertson. Survived by her children Judith Lavin (Peter), Andrea Priest (Jeffrey), Christine Davidson (Jim), Elaine Robertson and Suzanne Moutis (Kosmas); grandchildren Joseph, Curtis (Tanya), Michael (Jackie), Chase (Jessica), Gordon (Shannon), Robert (Flora), Marianne (Luis), Madeleine (Michal), Alice (Jordan) and Evan; great-grandchildren Jackson, Ian, Braven, Sean, Bianca, Wesley, Colin, Graham and Nora. Also survived by her sister, Shirley Lobraico. A service of remembrance followed by a reception will be held in the chapel at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, 6191 Yonge Street, North York (2 lights south of Steeles), on Monday, September 9, at 11:00 a.m. Burial to take place at a later date. Donations may be made to the Freeman Centre for the Advancement of Palliative Care, North York General Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019