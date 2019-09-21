POTHIER, ELEANOR ELIZABETH (nee GUARASCI) July 17, 1928 - September 10, 2019 Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, September 25th, at 10:30 a.m. Mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Parish Church, 3170 St. Clair Ave. E. Reception in the Church Basement, following the Mass. Her death ends a long-term marriage to Charles Pothier who lives in Toronto. Eleanor leaves her sister Mary Goddard in Oshawa, Ontario. She was predeceased by siblings: Dominic, Rose, Rita, Millie and Doris. Their parents Luigi and Theresa Guarasci from Thunder Bay, Ontario, are also deceased. Eleanor was visually impaired from birth. Her early education was gained at W. Ross Macdonald, School for the Blind in Brantford, Ontario. She graduated from the first class in Dictaphone typing at the Canadian National Institute for the Blind. She spent her entire career as a word processor at Manulife Head Office in Toronto, working in various departments. She was an ardent lover of animals. In lieu of flowers, you might consider making a donation to an organization whose mission is the care of animals.

