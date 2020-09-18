1/1
ELEANOR FAY McGACHIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELEANOR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGACHIE, ELEANOR FAY (nee SPRAGUE) November 26, 1931 – September 11, 2020 A beautiful and long life. Born in Belleville, Mom passed away in Calgary, at the age of 88. Eleanor was deeply treasured by her three daughters: Susan (Stewart) Linton, Wendy (Steve) Shaw-Mason and Joanne (Victor) McGachie. Though her beloved Sue predeceased her in 2012, they are now together again. "Nana" was at her happiest with her grandchildren Kate, Michael (Erin), Adam (Emily) and Kelly (Dana) as well as with her 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is lovingly remembered by her siblings Betty Ellen (Mardy) Eedson, Grant Sprague. Eleanor was a gifted teacher who loved each of her students at Toronto's Armour Heights and Denlow Public Schools. The family will hold a private celebration of Eleanor's life. Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society in your area. Please share photos, memories and condolences of Eleanor through www.evanjstrong.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evan J. Strong Funeral Services
5502 - 2nd St. SW
Calgary, AB T2H 0G9
403-265-1199
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evan J. Strong Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved