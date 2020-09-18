McGACHIE, ELEANOR FAY (nee SPRAGUE) November 26, 1931 – September 11, 2020 A beautiful and long life. Born in Belleville, Mom passed away in Calgary, at the age of 88. Eleanor was deeply treasured by her three daughters: Susan (Stewart) Linton, Wendy (Steve) Shaw-Mason and Joanne (Victor) McGachie. Though her beloved Sue predeceased her in 2012, they are now together again. "Nana" was at her happiest with her grandchildren Kate, Michael (Erin), Adam (Emily) and Kelly (Dana) as well as with her 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is lovingly remembered by her siblings Betty Ellen (Mardy) Eedson, Grant Sprague. Eleanor was a gifted teacher who loved each of her students at Toronto's Armour Heights and Denlow Public Schools. The family will hold a private celebration of Eleanor's life. Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society in your area. Please share photos, memories and condolences of Eleanor through www.evanjstrong.com