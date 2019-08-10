Guest Book View Sign Obituary

HILLMAN, ELEANOR (nee HOGG) With deep sorrow we say goodbye to our mother, Eleanor Hillman. A creative spirit with wit, beauty and charm who hosted spectacular pool parties in the 1970s. A member of the Hogg and Cochrane clans, her Scottish roots ran deep. From the Duchess of Raspberry to honeybuns sent in the mail, she amused us with her stories and humour. She loved nothing better than reading autobiographies with a cocktail in one hand and a cigarette in the other. Deeply private, she lived life the way she wanted to the end, in the quiet of her home on Shuter Street. She will be missed by cousins Sharon, Judy, Joanne (Henderson), Robert, Barb, Paul, Joanne, Brian, John, Marnie and Lester, as well as close friends Betty, Onya (Aine), Nancy, Cliona, Suzanne, David, Roxanne, Ollie, Lois, Jim and Dave, brother David, Lawrence, grandchildren Ailsa, Charlotte and Matthew, and us, Shelley, Ashley and Allison. A special thanks to the Toronto Public Library's Answerline for bringing joy and DVDs into her life. We were lucky to know you. "Never gone until forgotten"

